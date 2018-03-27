Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Introduces New and Improved Acuicyn™ Antimicrobial Eyelid and Eyelash Hygiene Solution

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:SNOA), a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and markets unique and effective solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care, today launched a new and improved Acuicyn Antimicrobial Eyelid and Eyelash Hygiene solution.

“I’ve recently switched over from using Avenova to Acuicyn because Sonoma is the original U.S. medical-grade hypochlorous acid company with a wide range of products that have helped patients across many therapeutic indications around the globe,” said Dr. Mary Boname OD, MS, FAAO, and president/owner at Montgomery Eye Care. “I could not be happier with the results. Not only are my patients satisfied with cleaner and clearer eyes, Acuicyn’s cost is significantly less than the cost of Avenova. I was pleased with Avenova, but I’m beyond thrilled with Acuicyn!”

