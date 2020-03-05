Rocket Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Rocket reports financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, and provides an update on the company’s recent pipeline developments.









Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) reports financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, and provides an update on the company’s recent pipeline developments.

As quoted in the press release:

“2019 was a pivotal year for Rocket marked by multiple clinical and regulatory achievements across the pipeline,” said Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Rocket. “We now have four gene therapy programs in the clinic, have established proof of concept for our lenti pipeline utilizing our commercial-grade ‘Process B’ manufacturing in both FA and LAD-I and have treated the first three patients in our Phase 1 trial for Danon Disease.” Dr. Shah continued, “We are excited to build upon the momentum by bringing our fifth program to the clinic, advancing FA and LAD-I with BLA/MAA filings commencing in the next two to three years and completing our R&D and manufacturing facility. In addition to reporting progress from our FA and LAD-I programs, we’re looking forward to presenting initial proof of concept data from PKD and Danon this year. With these anticipated milestones by year end, we are even closer to making our gene therapies available to patients and families with rare disease.”

