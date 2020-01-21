RedHill Biopharma to Discontinue Promotion of Legacy Products

RedHill Biopharma is discontining its commercialization agreements for its legacy products and focusing on its lead commercial products.









RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL,TASE:RDHL) announced its decision to discontinue its co-promotion and commercialization agreements for Donnatal and EnteraGam and focus on its lead commercial products, Talicia and Aemcolo.

As quoted in the press release:

RedHill provided a notice of termination to Entera Health regarding the license agreement for EnteraGam® and the co-promotion agreement with Advanz Pharma Corp. for Donnatal® will not be renewed. RedHill has been promoting Donnatal® and EnteraGam® since mid-2017. “Prioritizing our commercial efforts allows us to focus on our most valuable products, Talicia® and Aemcolo®, as well as giving us capacity to bring on other important products, which are currently under discussion,” said Dror Ben-Asher, RedHill’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past 2.5 years, we’ve established a full U.S. commercial operation including a seasoned sales force, and built relationships with thousands of gastroenterologists, primary care and other healthcare providers across the country ahead of the planned Talicia® launch later this quarter. We would like to thank our partners at Advanz Pharma and Entera Health for the fruitful partnerships.”

