Red Light Holland Unveils Psychedelic Truffle Microdosing Packs

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company”), an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that it has initiated the development of legal psychedelic truffle microdosing packs (“Microdosing Packs”) to be supplied, produced, and packaged by McSmart (as defined in the Company’s Listing Statement) under the Red Light Holland brand.

Red Light Holland Microdosing Packs

The Microdosing Packs will be supplied, produced and packaged in collaboration with McSmart, one of the Netherland’s prominent truffle growers, distributors and smart shop owners. McSmart will supply, produce, and package the Microdosing Packs under the Red Light Holland brand. McSmart has also agreed to market and offer for sale Red Light Holland’s microdosing products within the Netherlands in three smart shops operated by McSmart. Red Light Holland and McSmart previously entered into a letter of intent, and intend to capitalize on market interest and enter into definitive documentation and launch the Microdosing Packs as soon as possible.

“We are stoked to be one step closer to becoming the world’s first ever publicly-traded company to bring legal and natural microdosing packs to the legal recreational truffles market in the Netherlands. Microdosing is huge in Silicon Valley, art communities, and even on Bay Street! But if you ask anyone if they are microdosing psilocybin, and they say ‘yes’ – well – they are doing it illegally. We are grateful for this partnership with McSmart, a very respected brand in the Netherlands, to move forward with our plans to help people microdose legally,” said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director. “In addition, our preliminary product designs are stunning and highlight our brand’s premium and natural feel. This represents an important milestone for Red Light Holland and we are looking forward to getting our legal microdosing products on shelves as soon as possible.”

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

