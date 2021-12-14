TriStar Gold Inc. is pleased to provide an update on advancements in environmental permitting activities toward requesting the Liçença Previa for the Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Pará state Brazil. TriStar has also initiated metallurgical test work as part of a value engineering study on the prefeasibility design process facility at Castelo de Sonhos.Mr. Nick Appleyard, CEO, stated, "We are very pleased ...