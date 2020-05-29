Red Light Holland to Collaborate with High Times to Launch Weekly “High Times Psychedelic Podcast”

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP) is pleased to announce that on Monday June 1, 2020, Todd Shapiro, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Director, will launch and host the “High Times Psychedelic Podcast”









Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company”), an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that on Monday June 1, 2020, Todd Shapiro, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Director, will launch and host the “High Times Psychedelic Podcast” (the “Podcast”), a weekly podcast powered by Red Light Holland and featured by High Times, the preeminent source for cannabis information since 1974. The Podcast is expected to cover a wide array of topics in the emerging psychedelics space, and is expected to feature, among other, pioneers and advocates in the psychedelics sector as well as major celebrities, in candid, fun filled interviews. Mr. Shapiro has over twenty years of experience as a top rated radio show host, most recently having been featured on SiriusXM.

“The opportunity to work with High Times is one that I am very grateful for. Their social reach is huge (with more than 5.7 million Facebook likes, and 2.6 million Instagram followers)! The Podcast presents a perfect opportunity to balance a beloved passion of mine -broadcasting- while at the same time focusing on the growth and development of the Psychedelic industry. I see it as an avenue to further promote connectivity and togetherness, as well as awareness of the psychedelics space at large -all with some lighthearted fun and laughs. I guess I also missed having a microphone in my face!,” said Todd Shapiro, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of the Company.

Adam Levin, Executive Chairman of High Times, added, “I am extremely excited to have Todd join us on High Times. He’s got a great following in Canada and am excited to hear what he has to say. He’s genuine, and has an authentic style -which makes him a tremendous addition to High Times.”

The Podcast will launch on Monday, June 1, 2020 and will be available weekly on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and TalkShoe networks.

