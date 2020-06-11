Red Light Holland Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP) is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol “4YX”.









Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company”), an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol “4YX”. The Company’s common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol “TRIP”.

“The listing of the Company’s common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an important step as we set up shop in the Netherlands, which neighbours Germany. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange will provide the Company with access to a larger number of potential investors and help expand the Company’s shareholder base within Europe,” said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. “I’ve received numerous emails from funds and individuals within Europe, asking to invest in Red Light Holland, and I’m happy to say that our team has eased that process for Europeans to allow them to invest in Red Light Holland and our vision,” continued Mr. Shapiro.

The FSE is the world’s third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities, and the largest stock exchange in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading. With the Company’s common shares now be cross-listed on the CSE and the FSE, Red Light Holland believes that it has achieved a notable milestone by creating more liquidity for its existing and potential shareholders and increasing market awareness.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods, and in particular, past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the Company’s future results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Source