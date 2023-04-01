Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Red Pine Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to C$6.8 Million

Red Pine Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to C$6.8 Million

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of 3L Capital Inc. (" 3L Capital " and together with Haywood, the " Co-Lead Agents "), as co-lead agent, and a syndicate of agents (together with the Co-Lead Agents, the " Agents ") in connection with a private placement on a "best efforts" agency basis, to increase the size of the previously announced private placement to gross proceeds of up to $6,800,000 (the " Upsized Offering ").

The Upsized Offering will consist of any combination of (i) units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit (the " Issue Price "); (ii) tranche 1 flow-through units of the Company (the " Tranche 1 FT Units ") at a price of $0.235 per Tranche 1 FT Unit (the " Tranche 1 FT Issue Price "); and (iii) tranche 2 flow-through units of the Company (the " Tranche 2 FT Units " and together with the Units and Tranche 1 FT Units, the " Offered Securities ") at a price of $0.285 per Tranche 2 FT Unit (the " Tranche 2 FT Issue Price ").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Tranche 1 FT Unit will consist of one Common Share which will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and one-half of one Warrant. Each Tranche 2 FT Unit will consist of one Common Share which will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and one-half of one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price per Warrant Share of $0.250 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Upsized Offering.

The Company has granted Haywood an option, exercisable, in whole or in part, by Haywood giving notice to the Company at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Upsized Offering, to sell up to an additional $945,000 in any combination of (i) Units at the Issue Price, (ii) Tranche 1 FT Units at the Tranche 1 FT Issue Price, and (iii) Tranche 2 FT Units at the Tranche 2 FT Issue Price.

The Offered Securities to be issued under the Upsized Offering will be offered by way of private placement in Canada and in such other jurisdiction(s) as may be agreed to between Red Pine and Haywood and will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Upsized Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of Tranche 1 FT Units and Tranche 2 FT Units will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Company's projects in Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Offered Securities effective December 31, 2023. The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used by the Company for ongoing exploration at the Wawa Gold Project, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Upsized Offering is expected to close on or about April 25, 2023 and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Upsized Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In consideration for their services, the Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Upsized Offering and that number of non-transferable compensation options (the " Compensation Options ") as is equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Offered Securities sold under the Upsized Offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Upsized Offering.

The Offered Securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

Or

Carrie Howes, Director Corporate Communications, (416) 644-7375, chowes@redpineexp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance.

Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but may not be limited to:" the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project". Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such opinions, assumptions and estimates are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the Company's expectations in connection with the projects and exploration programs being met, the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating gold prices, currency exchange rates (such as the Canadian dollar versus the United States Dollar), variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in accounting policies, changes in the Company's mineral reserves and resources, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, seasonality and weather, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, title disputes or claims, and limitations on insurance.

This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in filings made by the Company, including the Company's annual information form, financial statements and related MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2022, and the interim financial reports and related MD&A for the period ended October 31, 2022, filed with the securities' regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Red Pine ExplorationTSXV:RPXPrecious Metals Investing
RPX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration


Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces C$6.3 Million Private Placement of Units, Tranche 1 Flow-Through Units, and Tranche 2 Flow-Through Units

Red Pine Announces C$6.3 Million Private Placement of Units, Tranche 1 Flow-Through Units, and Tranche 2 Flow-Through Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) (" Red Pine " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, on behalf of 3L Capital Inc. (" 3L Capital " and together with Haywood, the " Co-Lead Agents "), as co-lead agent, and a syndicate of agents (together with the Co-Lead Agents, the " Agents ") in connection with a private placement on a "best efforts" agency basis, for gross proceeds of up to $6,300,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces New Drilling Results & Further Extends Gold Mineralization above the Jubilee Shear - drills 3.50 g/t gold over 25.15 m including 36.48 g/t gold over 2.01 metres. Outlines Open Pit Exploration Target

Red Pine Announces New Drilling Results & Further Extends Gold Mineralization above the Jubilee Shear - drills 3.50 g/t gold over 25.15 m including 36.48 g/t gold over 2.01 metres. Outlines Open Pit Exploration Target

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new drilling results from its ongoing exploration program. The new results continue to indicate that broad zones of gold mineralization exist in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear in geological structures that were sparsely tested by historic drilling programs.

  • Minto B Shear located above the Jubilee Shear
    • Intersection of 3.50 g/t gold (or "Au") over 25.15 m in SD-22-415 (Figure 3) that includes:
      • High-grade gold in a quartz vein network transposed in the Minto B Shear that contains 36.48 g/t gold over 2.01 metres.
    • Intersection of 4.63 g/t gold over 10.80 m, including 16.44 g/t Au over 2.50 m in SD-22-413 (Figure 2) (see February 16, 2023 press release)
  • Extension of mineralized structures in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear (Figure 1)
    • 1.37 g/t gold over 7.10 m including 5.02 g/t gold over 0.99 m and 4.41 g/t gold over 4.41 m in the Minto C Shear

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Extends Gold Mineralization Within and Below the Jubilee Shear - Drills 5.07 g/t gold over 27.35 metres

Red Pine Extends Gold Mineralization Within and Below the Jubilee Shear - Drills 5.07 g/t gold over 27.35 metres

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new drilling results from its continuing exploration program. The new results indicate that high-grade vein networks, comparable to the Surluga North Vein Network intersected in SD-22-396 (5.13 gt gold over 37.47 m), are present in the footwall of the Surluga; an area that was historically untested and wide open for resource expansion. (Figures 1 & 2)

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces that Eric Josipovic, MBA, CPA, CA has been appointed as Red Pine's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Josipovic has 25 years of experience in the mining sector, beginning at KPMG, serving mining clients in the firm's audit practice. In 2001, Mr. Josipovic joined an international base metals mining company, where he held progressive roles in the areas of public reporting, budgeting and forecasting. Since 2009, Mr. Josipovic has consecutively held the position of Controller at two producing gold mining companies: gaining experience in treasury, due diligence and tax. Mr. Josipovic also currently serves on the Board of Directors of a local community health centre as chair of the governance committee and treasurer. Mr. Josipovic holds an MBA from the University of Toronto and a CPA, CA designation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Red Pine Continues to Intersect Gold Mineralization in the Hanging Wall of the Surluga Deposit: 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new drill results from its continuing exploration program. The results demonstrate the pervasiveness of gold mineralization over broad areas surrounding the Surluga resource, including significant intersections in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone.

  • Significant intersections in the Minto B/Jubilee Triangle (Figure 1) confirm the presence and continuity of gold mineralization in the area where the two structures Minto B and Jubilee shear are converging.
    • 0.83 g/t gold over 72.06m in SD-22-404 (Figure 2)
      • Includes 1.65 g/t gold over 29.17m including 6.64 g/t gold over 5.87m in the Minto B Shear Zone
    • 0.66 g/t gold over 128.85 m in SD-22-417 (Figure 3)
      • Includes 3.28 g/t gold over 8.44m in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Several shallow mineralized intersections in the Minto C Shear System located east of the Minto B Shear Zone.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $16.5 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $16.5 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of March 10, 2023 the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $16,524,000 which included the partial exercise of the over-allotment option (the " Offering "). Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the " Agent ") on the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the " Agency Agreement ") dated March 30, 2023 , between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 41,310,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Unit Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $0.52 per Warrant Share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Reports Assay Results From Fall 2022 HQ Drilling and Confirms Non-Acid Generating Rock at the Lynx Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Reports Assay Results From Fall 2022 HQ Drilling and Confirms Non-Acid Generating Rock at the Lynx Gold Zone

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report up to 12.03 gt gold over 1.50 m in short (only 6 to 18 m depth) HQ holes drilled last fall at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"). The holes were drilled as part of an expanded metallurgical test announced on November 15, 2022. Static Acid Base Accounting and Total Sulphur testing also determined that the rock is non-acid-generating .

" These preliminary results from our expanded metallurgical test are very positive. Our gold-bearing quartz veins contain almost no sulphide or arsenic. Bulk sampling and potential mining would therefore be non-acid-generating. These results are significant as they enable us to further de-risk a potential mining operation at the Lynx Gold Zone, " notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tower Reports First Assays from Thunder Zone, Intersects 25.7 m of 2.04 g/t Au in Hole 039 Significantly Exceeding Average Grade of Lightning Zone with Strong Indicated Continuity

Tower Reports First Assays from Thunder Zone, Intersects 25.7 m of 2.04 g/t Au in Hole 039 Significantly Exceeding Average Grade of Lightning Zone with Strong Indicated Continuity

 Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first assays have been received from its new Thunder Zone (see press release from March 1, 2023) on the Company's Rabbit North property near Kamloops, British Columbia, between New Gold's New Afton underground Cu-Au mine and Teck's Highland Valley open pit Cu-Mo mine (see Fig. 1), with a 25.7 m section in discovery hole No. RN23-039 returning 2.04 gt Au.

Hole 039 (Discovery Hole)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Equinox Gold Announces up to $200 Million in Gold Prepay and Gold Purchase and Sale Arrangements

All dollar amounts shown in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

This is a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated
November 21, 2022, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Related News

Tech Investing

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: David Morgan Talks Gold, Liontown Rejects Albemarle

Energy Investing

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Closes First Tranche of Financing

×