Pernix Therapeutics Announces Return to Market of Zohydro ER with BeadTek 20 mg

Pernix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTX), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it expects to resume distribution of the 20 mg dosage strength of Zohydro® ER (hydrocodone bitartrate) with BeadTek® on March 28, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are extremely pleased that Zohydro ER with BeadTek 20 mg will once again be available to prescribers and their patients,” said John Sedor, Pernix’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This dosage strength provides healthcare professionals with another option when transitioning patients impacted by chronic pain from an immediate release form of hydrocodone.” Prior to the previously announced back order, the 20 mg dosage strength was the most utilized dosage strength of Zohydro ER with BeadTek, representing approximately 28 percent of 2016 annual total prescriptions.

