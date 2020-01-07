Ovid Provides 2020 Update for Rare Neurological Disease Platform

Ovid Therapeutics provided investors with an overview of its key clinical and business priorities for 2020.









Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) provided investors with an overview of its key clinical and business priorities for 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

“Our focus in 2019 was on execution, building our senior leadership team and strengthening our balance sheet. As we look ahead to 2020, we enter the year in a strong financial position and will start to realize the potential impact that our hard work can deliver with multiple important clinical data readouts anticipated throughout the year,” said Jeremy Levin, DPhil, MB, BChir, chairman and chief executive officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “We expect new late-stage data from our two lead programs and across multiple indications in 2020. We will report the results of our pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE trial which, if successful, would make gaboxadol the first-ever treatment for Angelman syndrome. In addition, we will report data from the Phase 2 ROCKET signal-finding trial in Fragile X syndrome, a program that has the potential to provide a clinical path forward in this poorly served area. Finally, we are very excited to report updated data from soticlestat in rare epilepsies, which we believe could provide a clinically meaningful benefit to these patients who have limited options. 2020 is poised to be a pivotal year for our company and importantly, for the patients and families for which we strive every day to help.”

