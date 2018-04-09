Pharmaceutical Investing

Minerva Neurosciences Screens First Patient in Phase 2b Trial of MIN-117 to Treat Major Depressive Disorder

• April 9, 2018
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the screening of the first patient in a Phase 2b trial of MIN-117 (Study MIN-117C03) to reduce the symptoms of patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD).

As quoted in the press release:

“While existing therapies for MDD are available, their effectiveness is limited due to unacceptable side effects, particularly cognitive impairment and sexual dysfunction,” said Dr. Remy Luthringer, Chief Executive Officer of Minerva.  “These shortcomings warrant the exploration of new treatment strategies with molecules such as MIN-117 that possess an innovative and rich pharmacological profile. In addition to the primary endpoint of reducing the symptoms of major depression, we plan to assess anxiety, cognition, sexual function, sleep, validated depression biomarkers and onset of action to further define the product profile of MIN-117 as an agent that can potentially address these shortcomings.”

