MediciNova Announces Collaboration with the University of Sydney Concord Cancer Centre

MediciNova a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number:4875), today announced that it plans to initiate a pilot study to evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) in chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

As quoted in the press release:

The clinical trial is a collaborative effort between MediciNova, Inc. and Dr. Janette Vardy, Professor of Cancer Medicine, University of Sydney Concord Cancer Centre in Australia. The proposed clinical trial will evaluate MN-166 (ibudilast) as a potential treatment for individuals with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. A Concord Cancer Centre Research grant will provide funding for this study and MediciNova will provide study drug.

Click here to read the full press release.