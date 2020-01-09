La Jolla Reports US$7.2 Million in Sales of GIAPREZA in Q4 2019
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) announced preliminary GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) net sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
As quoted in the press release:
For the three months ended December 31, 2019, preliminary GIAPREZA net sales were $7.2 million, up 71% from the three months ended December 31, 2018 and up 26% from the three months ended September 30, 2019. Vials of GIAPREZA shipped from distributors to hospitals (hospital demand) grew 74% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 18% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, preliminary GIAPREZA net sales were $23.1 million, up 129% from the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. La Jolla announced the commercial availability of GIAPREZA in the U.S. in March 2018.
