KemPharm Collaborates with Gurnet Point Capital Affiliate

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) has announced it has entered into a definitive collaboration and license agreement with a Gurnet Point Capital (GPC) affiliate.

As quoted in the press release:

The License Agreement provides for an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize KemPharm’s product candidates containing serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) and d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), including KemPharm’s attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) product candidates, KP415 and KP484.

KemPharm also announced its entry into a debt exchange agreement and other amendments to its senior debt facility (the Exchange Agreement) with funds managed by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Deerfield), potentially reducing its debt outstanding by up to $22 million over a period of 240 days, and up to $30 million, in the aggregate.

Under the terms of the License Agreement, KemPharm will receive an upfront payment of $10 million, and is eligible to receive pre-approval cost reimbursements, regulatory milestone payments both prior to and upon approval, and sales milestone payments totaling as much as $483 million, as well as tiered royalty payments on a product-by-product basis for net sales under the License Agreement. These royalty rates range, on a product-by-product basis, from a percentage in the high single digits up to the mid-twenties for U.S. net sales, and a percentage in the low to mid-single digits of net sales in each country outside of the U.S.

Under the License Agreement, GPC also receives an option to certain other KemPharm pipeline programs, including KP879 and KP922. KP879 is KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate which is also based on SDX and intended for the treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder (SUD). KP922 is KemPharm’s newly discovered prodrug of amphetamine which is intended for the treatment of ADHD.