Ironwood and Alnylam Enter US GI Disease Education and Promotional Agreement

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) has announced a US GI disease education and promotional agreement for Alnylam’s givosiran to treat acute hepatic porphyria (AHP).

As quoted in the press release:

Givosiran has received Priority Review designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for givosiran is set for February 4, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Ironwood will provide AHP disease education to gastroenterologists and other healthcare practitioners that Ironwood currently calls on for LINZESS® (linaclotide). If approved by the U.S. FDA, Ironwood clinical sales specialists will then begin givosiran promotional efforts, augmenting Alnylam’s broader commercialization activities. “AHP is a rare disease with chronic, debilitating, and sometimes life-threatening attacks. Nearly all patients living with AHP consult at least one, if not several, gastroenterologists due to the recurring abdominal pain associated with their disease and are often misdiagnosed due to minimal disease awareness and a limited number of treatment options,” said Barry Greene, President of Alnylam. “As Alnylam prepares for the potential launch and commercialization of givosiran around the world, leveraging Ironwood’s U.S. GI commercial expertise and depth of relationships within the GI community represents a significant opportunity to expand medical education and diagnosis for patients with AHP.”

