Insmed Announces Closing of Public Offering

• January 26, 2018
Insmed (Nasdaq:INSM) announced the closing today of its previously announced public offering of its 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2025. Insmed issued and sold in the public offering $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2025.

The net proceeds to Insmed from the offering were approximately $435.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Insmed.

