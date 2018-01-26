Insmed Announces Closing of Public Offering

Insmed (Nasdaq:INSM) announced the closing today of its previously announced public offering of its 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2025. Insmed issued and sold in the public offering $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.75% convertible senior notes due 2025.

As quoted in the press release:

The net proceeds to Insmed from the offering were approximately $435.8 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Insmed.

Click here to read the full press release.