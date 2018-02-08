Pharmaceutical Investing

Gemphire Announces Pricing of $22 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

« NanoSphere President: Dru…
• February 8, 2018
Add Comment

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia, Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,142,858 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is also acting as a book-runner for the offering.  Roth Capital Partners is acting as a lead manager for the offering and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. and LifeSci Capital LLC are acting as co-managers.

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply