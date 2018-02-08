Gemphire Announces Pricing of $22 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia, Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,142,858 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share.

Piper Jaffray & Co. is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is also acting as a book-runner for the offering. Roth Capital Partners is acting as a lead manager for the offering and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. and LifeSci Capital LLC are acting as co-managers.

