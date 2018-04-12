EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Global IP with Notices of Allowance for Two U.S. Patents Related to DEXYCU™

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) a specialty biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Notices of Allowance for two patents covering DEXYCU™, the Company’s FDA-approved long-acting intraocular product for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

As quoted in the press release:

The first patent (U.S. patent application number 14/124,631) includes claims relating to a method of treating inflammation of an eye following cataract surgery by delivering extremely small (4-6µL) amounts of dexamethasone in triethyl acetyl citrate. Once issued, this patent will expire in 2034. The second patent (U.S. patent application number 14/113,803) includes claims relating to loading and delivering a small dose volume from an injection syringe. Once issued, this patent will expire in 2032. “These are significant milestones and represent the first patent allowances for DEXYCU following the recently completed acquisition of Icon Bioscience,” commented Nancy Lurker, President and CEO. “Today’s allowances strengthen our DEXYCU IP portfolio related to the product’s delivery mechanism and enhances its value by extending its exclusivity out to 2034 and 2032, respectively.”

