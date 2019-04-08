eon Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Phase 1b NT-002 Clinical Trial for Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) has announced it has completed enrollment of NT-002, its Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating NEO-PV-01 with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy in patients with untreated advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. As quoted in the press release: NEO-PV-01 is a personal neoantigen vaccine custom-designed and manufactured based on the neoantigens identified by Neon’s … Continued









Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) has announced it has completed enrollment of NT-002, its Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating NEO-PV-01 with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy in patients with untreated advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

NEO-PV-01 is a personal neoantigen vaccine custom-designed and manufactured based on the neoantigens identified by Neon’s proprietary bioinformatics engine, RECON®, as being the most therapeutically relevant for an individual patient. “Our NT-002 trial has the potential to demonstrate the effect that NEO-PV-01, our personal neoantigen vaccine, may have in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy, the current standard of care in first-line metastatic NSCLC. While the pembrolizumab-chemotherapy regimen has shown improved clinical outcomes in first-line NSCLC, we believe NEO-PV-01 could improve the therapeutic efficacy of this combination by directing T cells to target neoantigens expressed in each patient’s tumor,” said Richard Gaynor, M.D., President of Research and Development at Neon Therapeutics. The trial, conducted in collaboration with Merck, is evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of NEO-PV-01 in the metastatic setting. Patients enrolled in the trial undergo an initial tumor biopsy and then begin 12 weeks of treatment with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy. They receive the NEO-PV-01 vaccination at week 12 and treatment with pembrolizumab continues throughout the trial. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety. In addition, Neon is evaluating immune responses and clinical outcomes. Neon expects to report immune and clinical outcome data from NT-002 over the course of 2020.

