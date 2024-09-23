Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Amplia Therapeutics

Tumour Response in Sixth Patient Triggers Additional Recruitment in Pancreatic Cancer Trial

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX), (“Amplia” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company’s Phase 2a clinical trial investigating narmafotinib in the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer (the ACCENT trial) has achieved the required response rate to support continued enrolment in the study. Six (6) patients have now recorded confirmed partial responses (PRs) out of 16 assessed at the four-month timepoint, indicating that the combination of narmafotinib with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane® is sufficiently active to support continuation of the trial.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Six (6) patients in the Company’s ACCENT trial in pancreatic cancer have now achieved the required reduction in tumour size with no detection of new lesions
  • The ACCENT trial can now proceed to recruit the next cohort of 24 patients, giving a total of 50 patients on study
  • The ACCENT trial explores the activity of narmafotinib, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, in advanced pancreatic cancer patients
The formal term ‘confirmed partial response’ means in these patients there is at least a 30% decrease in the overall size of tumour lesions, with no new tumour lesions, sustained over a two-month period.

A total of 50 patients are planned for the Phase 2a ACCENT trial. With the six (6) confirmed PRs now obtained, recruitment of the remaining 24 patients in the trial will begin at the existing open trial sites in Australia and South Korea. Recruitment of the second cohort of patients is expected to be completed by end of Q1 2025.

A detailed interim analysis of the Phase 2a trial data obtained to date will be reported in the coming weeks; however, key points are noted below:

  • Narmafotinib continues to be generally well tolerated by patients with no safety trends identified or dose reductions recorded to date
  • In addition to 6 confirmed PRs, there have been 7 patients who have recorded stable disease over 2 or more months, including one patient whose stable disease has improved to achieve a partial response at their 4-month assessment

Amplia CEO and MD Dr Chris Burns commented: “Having now confirmed our sixth PR, we will move forward with recruiting the remaining 24 patients for the trial. We are actively working with our clinical sites to ensure seamless reopening of enrolment with the goal of completing recruitment by the end of March 2025. As always, we thank the patients and their loved ones for being involved with this trial"

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Amplia Therapeutics.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Amplia Therapeutics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Amplia Therapeutics

FDA Fast Track Designation for Narmafotinib in Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: ATX), (“Amplia” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to Amplia’s Focal Adhesion Kinase inhibitor, narmafotinib, for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer.

Keep reading...Show less
Medicine capsule showing its active ingredients.

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The pharmaceutical industry is a major player in the overall life science sector, responsible for developing and manufacturing the majority of prescription drugs.

Companies in this space are constantly researching and creating innovative treatments for various medical conditions. In recent years, there has been a particular focus on developing new treatments for diabetes, weight loss and cancer.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, there is an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the growth potential of this industry while also benefiting from the diversification and stability provided by established companies.

Keep reading...Show less
Invion Limited

Results From RMWC Funded Phase II Prostate Cancer Trial using INV043 – Strong Safety Profile and 40% Positive Response Rate

Invion Limited (ASX: IVX) (“Invion” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that RMW Cho Group Limited (RMWC), the licensor of the Photosoft™ technology, has successfully completed a Phase II prostate cancer trial1 (ACTRN12621000633886) using a sublingual (under the tongue) formulation of INV043, the same active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the topical formulation that Invion is using for its Phase I/II non-melanoma skin cancer trial.

Keep reading...Show less
Pharmaceutical pills with dollar signs on them.

Top 10 Pharma Companies by Revenue (Updated 2024)

The pharmaceutical industry is the cornerstone of drug development, commercialization and marketing.

According to Statista, pharma sector revenues topped US$1 trillion for the first time in 2014, and have steadily increased since then to reach US$1.6 trillion in 2023. North America is the largest growth segment thanks to the behemoth US pharmaceutical industry. In terms of prescription drugs alone, Evaluate Pharma estimates that sales will reach US$1.7 trillion by 2030.

So which companies are responsible for the most growth and innovation in the pharma space?

Keep reading...Show less

Voyager Enters into License for Next-Generation Capsid, Bringing Partnered Portfolio of TRACER-Enabled Gene Therapies to 14

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing neurogenetic medicines, today announced that Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has agreed to license a novel capsid generated from Voyager's TRACER™ capsid discovery platform for use in a gene therapy program against an undisclosed rare neurologic disease target. This capsid license is being granted pursuant to the agreement between Voyager and Novartis originally announced in March 2022.

"Novartis is a global leader in gene therapy, and we view their continued selection of our IV-delivered, blood-brain barrier-penetrant capsids as strong validation of our TRACER capsid discovery platform," said Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager. "We are proud of the continued success of the relationship between Voyager and Novartis, which now includes five gene therapy programs: Huntington's disease, spinal muscular atrophy, and three undisclosed indications."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lindy Biosciences Enters Licensing and Collaboration Agreement With Novartis for Multi-target Drug Delivery Innovation

  • Novartis secures exclusive global rights across multiple biologic targets to Lindy Biosciences' microglassification technology
  • Collaboration aims to enable high-concentration self-administered drug treatments, improving patient outcomes and compliance
  • Lindy Biosciences to receive an upfront payment of US$20 million and eligible to receive up to US$934 million in milestone payments plus tiered royalties

Lindy Biosciences , a pioneering biotechnology company specializing in innovative drug formulation and delivery technologies, today announced a multi-target exclusive global licensing agreement and strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG, a subsidiary of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS), an innovative medicines company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×