Dynavax Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial Results

March 8, 2018
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017, was $95.2 million, or $1.81 per share, compared to $112.4 million, or $2.92 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2016.

As quoted in the press release:

“On the heels of HEPLISAV-B’s FDA approval, we entered 2018 positioned to achieve significant milestones and are excited about our accomplishments to date,” said Eddie Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. “We have strengthened our balance sheet with a non-dilutive financing, enabling us to focus on value creation for our shareholders through both our commercial and clinical development programs. Our commercial team has done an excellent job launching HEPLISAV-B and executing our strategy to ensure we build a solid foundation to drive sales as the year progresses.  We are confident that the HEPLISAV-B two-dose in one month administration and the earlier and higher seroprotection rates demonstrated versus ENGERIX-B will make it the new standard of care.”

