Concert Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive CTP-543 Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) has announced topline results from its Phase 2 trial evaluating CTP-543 in patients with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata.

As quoted in the press release:

Patients treated with either 8 mg twice-daily or 12 mg twice-daily of CTP-543 met the primary efficacy endpoint with statistically significant differences (p <0.001) relative to placebo in the percentage of patients achieving a ≥ 50% relative change from baseline at 24 weeks using the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT). The 8 mg twice-daily and 12 mg twice-daily groups were also significantly different from placebo in the number of patients achieving ≥ 75% and ≥ 90% relative change in SALT from baseline at 24 weeks. At Week 24, patients treated with 8 mg twice-daily and 12 mg twice-daily compared to placebo also rated significantly greater improvement in their alopecia areata on the Patient Global Impression of Improvement Scale. Treatment with CTP-543 was generally well tolerated. Complete study results are expected to be presented at a future medical meeting.

“We are very pleased with these clinical results and continue to believe CTP-543 has potential to be a best-in-class treatment for alopecia areata, a chronic dermatological autoimmune disease that currently has no approved therapies,” said James V. Cassella, Ph.D., Chief Development Officer of Concert Pharmaceuticals. “We are highly focused on the need for an effective and safe treatment for alopecia areata, and we plan to advance CTP-543 into Phase 3 testing next year.”

“These Phase 2 results of CTP-543, a Janus kinase or JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with alopecia areata are highly encouraging,” stated Dr. Brett King, Associate Professor of Dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. “There is a growing body of evidence supporting JAKs as a target for the treatment of alopecia areata that is driving enthusiasm in dermatology to address an important unmet need for patients.”