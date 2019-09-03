Cocrystal Pharma Presents Positive Preclinical Data for CC-42344

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) has announced positive preclinical data of CC-42344 at the ISIRV: Options X for the Control of Influenza Conference held in Singapore. As quoted in the press release: As part of his oral presentation, Dr. Lee provided an overview of the Company’s distinct class of PB2 inhibitors developed utilizing its structure-based technology. Cocrystal’s … Continued









Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) has announced positive preclinical data of CC-42344 at the ISIRV: Options X for the Control of Influenza Conference held in Singapore.

As quoted in the press release:

As part of his oral presentation, Dr. Lee provided an overview of the Company’s distinct class of PB2 inhibitors developed utilizing its structure-based technology. Cocrystal’s novel, potent, broad spectrum anti-influenza preclinical lead molecule, CC-42344, targets the cap-binding PB2 domain and is active against a panel of seasonal, pandemic, and Tamiflu-resistant influenza A strains. Additionally, Dr. Lee presented in vitro characterization and mechanism of action of these novel PB2 inhibitors. The in vitro characterization and mechanism of action was obtained through a process in which seven different influenza A PB2 domains (H1N1, H2N2, H3N2, H5N1, and H7N9) were purified for protein crystallization and biochemical assays. PB2 crystals and cocrystals were diffracted to 1.0 – 2.5 Å. Cytopathic effect (CPE) assays measured antiviral activity. “The data we have generated in this program continue to be encouraging. Our unique structure-based platform technology has continued to bolster our confidence in its potential in the development of any antiviral drug. We believe our platform has the potential to fuel a diverse pipeline that will have a meaningful impact on a number of high-value indications, including influenza,” commented Dr. Lee. “As a result, anti-influenza PB2 inhibitors have been developed for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza infections and we look forward to providing additional updates as we explore the full potential of these novel molecules.”

Click here to read the full press release.