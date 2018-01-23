Cocrystal Pharma Announces 1-for-30 Reverse Stock Split

Cocrystal Pharma, (OTCQB: COCP), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics for the treatment of serious and/or chronic viral diseases, announced today that the Board approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split, to be effective with the opening of trading on the OTCQB Market on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 on a split-adjusted basis under the current trading symbol “COCP.” As quoted in the press release:

“Over the course of the past year, we have made solid progress on the corporate and clinical fronts in preparation to achieve value-driving milestones in 2018, including the advancement of our lead program CC-31244 into a Phase 2a study for the treatment of hepatitis C. Our goal is to propel Cocrystal to its next phase of growth, and the reverse split is an integral step in the Company’s strategic plan to maximize our opportunities and visibility, as well as appeal to a broader base of investors. We believe that our stakeholders will see this important event as a clear signal of our commitment to position the Company for both near and long-term success.”