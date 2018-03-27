Cellectar Granted Seminal U.S. Patent for Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles

Cellectar Biosciences (Nasdaq:CLRB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted treatments for cancer, announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted patent number 9,345,718, titled “Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles,” related to the company’s phospholipid-ether analogs for targeting anticancer therapeutics to tumors and cancer stem cells.

As quoted in the press release:

“This seminal patent provides Cellectar with broad protection for Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC™) products created with our phospholipid ether technology, as well as the freedom to operate that is necessary to maximize the value of the platform,” stated Jim Caruso, chief executive officer of Cellectar Biosciences. “The delivery technology forms the backbone of our lead PDC candidate, CLR 131, which continues to advance in clinical trials for a variety of hematologic and solid tumors.”

Click here to read the full press release.