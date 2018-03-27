Pharmaceutical Investing

Cellectar Granted Seminal U.S. Patent for Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles

« 5 Top Pharma Stocks on th…
• March 27, 2018
Add Comment

Cellectar Biosciences (Nasdaq:CLRB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted treatments for cancer, announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted patent number 9,345,718, titled “Phospholipid-Ether Analogs as Cancer-Targeting Drug Vehicles,” related to the company’s phospholipid-ether analogs for targeting anticancer therapeutics to tumors and cancer stem cells.

As quoted in the press release:

“This seminal patent provides Cellectar with broad protection for Phospholipid Drug Conjugate™ (PDC™) products created with our phospholipid ether technology, as well as the freedom to operate that is necessary to maximize the value of the platform,” stated Jim Caruso, chief executive officer of Cellectar Biosciences. “The delivery technology forms the backbone of our lead PDC candidate, CLR 131, which continues to advance in clinical trials for a variety of hematologic and solid tumors.”

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply