Catabasis Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

Catabasis announced that it intends to offer its securities in an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions.









Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) announced that it intends to offer its securities in an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions.

As quoted in the press release:

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as sole underwriter for the offering. Catabasis intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for clinical trial and other research and development activities; initial commercialization preparations; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The securities described above will be offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-231441), which was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 23, 2019.

Click here to read the full press release.