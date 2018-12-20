Cardiol Therapeutics: A Leader in Research and Commercial Development of Pharmaceutical Cannabidiol Products and Targeted Therapies for Heart Failure and Cancer

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CRDL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Life Science and Technology channels.









Cardiol is a biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary formulations that will treat some of the most life-threatening diseases in the western world. The Company is investigating targeting drugs to the heart to treat diastolic heart failure, including the use of highly purified pharmaceutically-manufactured cannabidiol (CBD).

Cardiol is developing unique manufacturing expertise in the production of pharmaceutical cannabinoids in support of its nanotherapeutics program in heart failure. With this goal in mind, the company has formed exclusive partnerships with Noramco and Dalton Pharma Services, both of which are FDA-certified and working under GMP standards, to manufacture CBD at >99.5% purity and less than 10 ppm THC. These companies have been instrumental in developing Cardiol’s pharmaceutical CBD products and in working to produce them at scale. Through these partnerships, Cardiol plans to develop and commercialize one of the most advanced formulations of pharmaceutical CBD during 2019, leading a market that is now estimated to exceed $600 million in Canada alone.

Cardiol Therapeutics’ company highlights include the following:

Implementing nanotechnologies to deliver CBD and other anti-inflammatory drugs for the treatment of diastolic heart failure.

Commercializing one of the most advanced formulations of pharmaceutical cannabidiol at >99.5% purity and less than 10 ppm THC during 2019 – a market estimated to exceed $600 million in Canada alone.

Research programs at the University of Alberta, the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center, and TecSalud del Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico.

Developing a combination therapy of cannabinoids and cell-based immunotherapies to improve the treatment of GBM.

Exclusive partnerships with Dalton Pharma Services and Noramco.

Management holds approximately 40 percent of the Company’s shares.

