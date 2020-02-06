Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Q4 and Full Year Results for 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb reported results for Q4 and full year of 2019, highlighting continued strong sales and the advancement of its pipeline.









Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, highlighting continued strong sales and the ongoing advancement of the company’s pipeline.

As quoted in the press release:

“By all measures, 2019 was a transformative year for Bristol-Myers Squibb as we progressed our strategy through the acquisition of Celgene, delivered strong operational and financial performance, and continued to drive important science for patients,” said Giovanni Caforio, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “With an expanded portfolio of high-performing brands, eight potential commercial launch opportunities, a deep and broad early pipeline, and the financial flexibility to continue to invest in innovation, the company enters 2020 uniquely positioned to transform patients’ lives through science and create long-term sustainable growth.”

