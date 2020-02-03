BiomX Announces Dual Listing on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

BiomX announced that the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has approved the listing of its common shares, with trading effective February 6th, 2020.









BiomX (NYSE:PHGE) announced that the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has approved the listing of its common shares, with trading effective February 6th, 2020.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the NYSE American Stock Market, and the Company will continue to comply with the reporting and disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission, without any additional regulatory requirements. “We are excited to begin trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel, the country in which we were founded and are headquartered,” said BiomX CEO Jonathan Solomon. “We are proud to provide another route for Israeli investors to participate in our growth as a leading developer of targeted phage products. We particularly look forward to disclosing Phase 1 data for our lead acne program by the end of the first quarter of 2020 and Phase 1 data for our inflammatory bowel disease program in the second half of 2020.”

Click here to read the full press release.