Avenue Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application for IV Tramadol

The company submitted a new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its treatment IV tramadol.









Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) has announced it has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IV tramadol to manage moderate to moderately severe pain in adults in a supervised healthcare scenario.

As quoted in the press release:

The NDA for IV tramadol is based on positive results from two pivotal Phase 3 clinical efficacy and safety trials in patients following bunionectomy and abdominoplasty surgeries, as well as an open-label safety study with a total of more than 500 patients who received the IV tramadol 50 mg dosing regimen. In addition, the NDA includes an epidemiology study on abuse of tramadol in the U.S. and in certain European countries where IV tramadol is available. The study finds that reports of abuse with tramadol are infrequent, both in absolute number and relative to other prescription opioids, and that abuse of tramadol via injection is uncommon relative to oral tramadol in countries where it is available. “As a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids, IV tramadol may fill a gap between IV acetaminophen/NSAIDs and IV conventional narcotics in the acute pain space,” said Lucy Lu, M.D., Avenue’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The submission of this NDA is an important milestone for our company, and we look forward to working closely with the FDA during the review process.”

Click here to read the full press release.