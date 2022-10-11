Life Science NewsInvesting News

-- Clean Safety Review from Data Safety Monitoring Board Supports Addition of Diabetes Patients into the Trial --

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced updates to its Phase 2 trial which is evaluating EP-104IAR's efficacy and safety for the treatment of osteoarthritis ("OA") of the knee.

"A clean safety review from our Data Safety Monitoring Board has increased our confidence in EP-104IAR's potential as a treatment for OA of the knee and has allowed us to expand the scope of our Phase 2 trial," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "The updates we are announcing today have the potential to generate more robust data that could support a stronger Phase 3 trial for EP-104IAR, and further differentiate the product candidate's commercial profile in the longer-term. In addition, we believe that these updates increase EP-104IAR's opportunity to become an effective chronic treatment for a chronic disease. More than ever, we are excited about EP-104IAR's potential to treat OA, a disease with limited safe and effective treatment options that affects more than 30 million people in the U.S. alone."

Updates to the Company's Phase 2 trial include:

Completion of Data Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB") Reviews

Eupraxia announced today that its ongoing Phase 2 study has successfully completed all DSMB reviews, with no drug-related Serious Adverse Events noted, and a clean safety profile.

Inclusion of Patients with Diabetes as an Important Subgroup

The Company also announced today that based on the clean safety profile observed during the Data Safety Monitoring Board Review, it is now including patients with a diabetes diagnosis in its Phase 2 trial. Diabetics represent a meaningful percentage of patients diagnosed with OA, and inclusion of this important subgroup will provide valuable additional data to guide further drug development.

Inclusion of Magnetic Resonance Imaging in the Trial's Protocol

Magnetic Resonance Imaging ("MRI") has been added to the trial's protocol to further characterize the safety profile of EP-104IAR and could strengthen EP-104IAR's differentiation as a treatment for OA. This elective imaging component is expected to help identify EP-104IAR-induced reductions in inflammation and assess ongoing cartilage health in patients. Scans will follow patients at zero, three, six and 12 months, with a potential to include up to 50 patients. This change was implemented after the DSMB meeting and in conjunction with strong supportive pre-clinical evidence of cartilage health and joint health. The Company believes this MRI subgroup may further strengthen the pre-clinical data seen to date.

The Company also anticipates that this data will better inform its evaluation for inclusion of imaging in its planned Phase 3 program with the drug.

Dr. Helliwell commented, "We believe that a detailed visual representation of EP-104IAR's effect on knee osteoarthritis inflammation and joint morphology could be valuable in informing our Phase 3 trial design, and, on a longer-term basis, could better support physician decisions to prescribe the drug should it reach the commercial stage."

As a cumulative result of the updates to its Phase 2 trial, the Company anticipates that top-line data from the study will now be available in the second quarter of 2023. Eupraxia previously anticipated that the top-line data would read out in the first quarter of 2023.

About EP-104IAR

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is designed to meet the significant unmet medical need and market demand for long-lasting disease relief in multiple indications benefitting from highly localized and longer delivery of corticosteroids. The lead indication is for pain relief in knee OA. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that knee OA affects more than 30 million people in the U.S. alone. This includes 14 million that suffer with knee pain or some form of disability. Knee OA is also associated with depression and loss of sleep, which can greatly affect quality of life.

With EP-104IAR, Eupraxia hopes to change the way knee OA pain is treated. Current therapies are challenged by poor safety, inadequate efficacy and/or limited duration of activity. Corticosteroids are one of only two drug classes strongly recommended by the American College of Rheumatology and the Arthritis Foundation for the treatment of knee OA pain. Currently approved corticosteroids are very effective at reducing pain for a short duration late in the disease but can expose the body to unwanted local and systemic side effects.

EP-104IAR endeavours to provide long-term pain relief with fewer unwanted side effects. It encapsulates a highly potent corticosteroid (fluticasone propionate) within a microns-thin polymer membrane, part of Eupraxia's patented technology platform.

Injected into the knee, EP-104IAR is intended to diffuse drug slowly into the knee joint providing therapeutic concentrations for up to six months. This has the potential dual advantage of providing long-duration pain relief with fewer systemic side effects. An enhanced safety profile would also benefit the estimated 70% of knee OA patients that experience pain in both knees by allowing simultaneous treatment of both affected joints.

In contrast to immediate release steroids, a non-clinical study of EP-104IAR suggests a cartilage sparing effect, which could provide a safer treatment alternative for those afflicted with chronic OA pain. The product has also been designed with physician convenience in mind – targeting a long shelf life, no refrigeration and easy integration into existing delivery techniques.

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need and strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104IAR, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to OA of the knee. In addition to EP-104IAR, Eupraxia is developing a pipeline of earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline candidates include a range of drugs for indications such as postsurgical pain (EP-105), and post-surgical site infections (EP-201), each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements and Information

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's business strategies and objectives, including current and future plans and opportunities, expectations and intentions; statements regarding the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial; the expected timing and potential of data to support and inform a planned Phase 3 trial; the ability of the Company to execute on its business strategy; the expected benefits of using MRI; the expansion of patient enrollment in the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial; the inclusion of diabetics in the Company's Phase 2 trial; the potential of Eupraxia's product candidates, including EP-104IAR's potential to treat OA; the Company's expectations regarding its product designs, including with respect to targeted shelf life, storage, ease of integration, duration and effectiveness; the results gathered from studies of Eupraxia's product candidates; the potential for the Company's technology to impact the drug delivery process; the competitive advantages of the Company's technology; the benefits to patients from the Company's drug platforms; the translation of the Company's technologies and expansion of its offerings into clinical applications; the Company's estimation of potential product markets; and the demand and market acceptance for products developed by the Company. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Eupraxia's management, and are based on assumptions, including but not limited to: future research and development plans for the Company proceeding substantially as currently envisioned; industry growth trends, including with respect to projected and actual industry sales; the Company's ability to obtain positive results from the Company's research and development activities, including clinical trials; and the Company's ability to protect patents and proprietary rights. Although Eupraxia's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward–looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Eupraxia, including, but not limited to: the Company's limited operating history; the Company's novel technology with uncertain market acceptance; if the Company breaches any of the agreements under which it licenses rights to its product candidates or technology from third parties, the Company could lose license rights that are important to its business; the Company's current license agreement may not provide an adequate remedy for its breach by the licensor; the Company's technology may not be successful for its intended use; the Company's future technology will require regulatory approval, which is costly and the Company may not be able to obtain it; the Company may fail to obtain regulatory approvals or only obtain approvals for limited uses or indications; the Company completely relies on third parties to provide supplies and inputs required for its products and services; the Company relies on external contract research organizations to provide clinical and non-clinical research services; the Company may not be able to successfully execute its business strategy; the Company will require additional financing, which may not be available; any therapeutics the Company develops will be subject to extensive, lengthy and uncertain regulatory requirements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval in a timely manner, or at all; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in Eupraxia's public filings on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). Although Eupraxia has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward–looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward–looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Eupraxia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c1014.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc.EPRX:CATSX:EPRXLife Science Investing
EPRX:CA
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of Intellectual Property For EP-104IAR

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of Intellectual Property For EP-104IAR

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced the grant of a patent and a notice of allowance for EP-104IAR.

EP-104IAR is the Company's lead product candidate designed to meet the significant unmet medical need and market demand for long-lasting pain relief for knee osteoarthritis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, announced today that its CEO, Dr. James Helliwell will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 12-14, 2022 .

The Company's on-demand presentation will be available starting on Monday, September 12, 2022 , at 7:00 AM ET . Eupraxia invites all interested parties to view the presentation by clicking the following link:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its unaudited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Enrollment for our Phase 2 clinical trial, which is evaluating EP-104IAR's safety and efficacy for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee, continued as anticipated during the second quarter, and trial timelines remain on track for data readout in the first quarter of 2023," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "In addition, we significantly strengthened our financial position in the quarter by completing a financing for gross proceeds of $14.7 million . We believe we are well capitalized going forward to continue executing our Phase 2 clinical trial, while focussing on the diversification of our innovative drug delivery technology platform into other targeted therapeutic areas."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Recognized as Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year by Life Sciences British Columbia

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Recognized as Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year by Life Sciences British Columbia

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery platform technology, announced today that it has been awarded The Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year Award by Life Sciences British Columbia ("LSBC").

"On behalf of the entire Eupraxia team, I want to thank LSBC for this award recognizing all that we have accomplished as an organization over the last year," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "Following the successful completion of our initial public offering in March 2021 , we have effectively advanced our Phase 2 trial in osteoarthritis of the knee, and further strengthened our balance sheet to ensure we are well funded beyond the trial's data readout, currently expected in the first quarter of 2023."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

-- Cybin and The Chopra Foundation continue to work together to advance the research and education of psychedelic-based therapeutics as a new paradigm for the treatment of mental health --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , and The Chopra Foundation ("Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, join everyone in recognizing World Mental Health Day. The two organizations continue to work toward the research and education of psychedelic-based therapies and their role in enhancing well-being and consciousness.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

-- Cybin and The Chopra Foundation continue to work together to advance the research and education of psychedelic-based therapeutics as a new paradigm for the treatment of mental health --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , and The Chopra Foundation ("Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, join everyone in recognizing World Mental Health Day. The two organizations continue to work toward the research and education of psychedelic-based therapies and their role in enhancing well-being and consciousness.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cybin Provides Update on its Intellectual Property Portfolio

Cybin Provides Update on its Intellectual Property Portfolio

-- Cybin strengthens its intellectual property library with more than 20 active patent filings across six patent families, and multiple license agreements that provide access to over 35 patents and applications --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , is pleased to provide an update on its intellectual property ("IP") progress in support of its research and development strategy. The Company continues to prioritize the development of in-house IP and licensing opportunities that support its active development programs and future novel drug candidates.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GreenLight Biosciences and Queensland University of Technology partner to tackle destructive fall armyworm using RNA

GreenLight Biosciences and Queensland University of Technology partner to tackle destructive fall armyworm using RNA

  • GreenLight Biosciences and Queensland University of Technology (QUT) partner to create a solution for fall armyworm

  • Fall armyworm is one of the most destructive insect pests on the planet, causing more than US$2 billion in annual crop loss worldwide

  • The Australian government has been searching for a more environmentally-friendly solution to fall armyworm and is supporting the partnership with a AUD$400,000 grant

Researchers from Boston's GreenLight Biosciences and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Brisbane, Australia, have announced an agreement to develop a solution to fall armyworm, which causes more than US$2 billion in annual global crop loss.

The partnership includes an Australian government grant to QUT of more than AUD$400,000 from the Australian Research Council. It brings together the teams of two preeminent researchers, Dr. Julia Bally and Professor Peter Waterhouse from the QUT Centre for Agriculture and the Bioeconomy , and GreenLight's Plant Health research and development team.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Selects Lead Clinical Candidates From "Family 2" of its Next Generation Psychedelic Drug Portfolio

Mindset Pharma Selects Lead Clinical Candidates From "Family 2" of its Next Generation Psychedelic Drug Portfolio

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that after extensive preclinical screening studies, a lead psychedelic drug clinical candidate, MSP-2020, and a second back-up drug candidate, MSP-2003, have been selected from its Family 2 program in collaboration with The McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC (MSRD), a member of the global Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies, to advance to IND enabling studies.

MSP-2020 and MSP-2003 are both novel and patentable compounds. They are covered under Mindset's United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent number 17/387,864, titled "3-Pyrrolidine-Indole Derivatives as Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders." Mindset has received a notice of allowance from the USPTO for this application.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Circularis to Strengthen Capabilities in Cell and Gene Therapy

Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Circularis to Strengthen Capabilities in Cell and Gene Therapy

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the tuck-in acquisition of Circularis, a biotechnology company with a proprietary circular RNA and promoter screening platform. When circularized, RNA is much longer-lived in cells, improving its robustness as a potential therapeutic modality. The Circularis platform also allows ultra-high-throughput screening of promoters and other enhancers. Ginkgo is excited to welcome the Circularis team and platform to enable new solutions across bioproduction, RNA therapeutics, cell therapy, and gene therapy partnerships.

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

In recent years, Ginkgo has significantly expanded its work in cell and gene therapy, including a program to improve adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing in partnership with Biogen , and a program to develop AAV capsids with altered tropism and immunogenicity in partnership with Selecta Biosciences . The field of nucleic acid therapeutics is a promising novel therapeutic modality, and Ginkgo has worked on programs across the space, including with Moderna and Aldevron , and is actively engaged in improving circular RNA efficacy and manufacturing yields.

The Circularis platform strengthens Ginkgo's platform for development of cell and gene therapies, providing the capability to rapidly identify novel promoters with appropriate strength and tissue-specificity designed into customer specific delivery modalities. Leveraging Ginkgo's ability to explore large numbers of genetic designs, these promoter libraries can be explored in combination with modified therapeutic payloads and capsids to provide gene therapy developers a solution that works across any range of cell or organism models. Similarly, the Circularis platform will give Ginkgo the ability to rapidly identify context-specific promoters for cell therapy applications, such as those that modulate gene expression in the tumor microenvironment.

"Circularis has built an exceptional platform to screen gene expression regulatory elements, a need across the cell and gene therapy space," said Narendra Maheshri, Head of Mammalian Foundry at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are excited to leverage the strong expertise of the Circularis team to further develop circular RNA methods for therapeutic use, and can't wait to incorporate this technology into existing and upcoming cell programs across therapeutic applications as well as more broadly."

"Circularis was founded because we saw a need for better tools to control gene regulation in a range of species. Our team is incredibly proud of what we've built, and the opportunity to scale it on the Ginkgo platform means we're a major step closer to realizing this technology's potential," said Mat Falkowski, Chief Executive Officer at Circularis. "We are excited to bring the power of the Ginkgo platform to both Circularis' already existing customer base and future partners."

About Circularis

Circularis has been using the power of circRNA to control cells for the past eight years. Our novel biology has enabled new scales of experimental methods to help customers make advancements in gene therapy and treatment of rare diseases. Our advanced understanding of circular RNA across multiple cell types and organisms has guided our design towards a range of novel circular RNA materials for use in the growing field of RNA therapeutics.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the acquisition and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

GINKGO BIOWORKS INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

GINKGO BIOWORKS MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-acquires-circularis-to-strengthen-capabilities-in-cell-and-gene-therapy-301639685.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×