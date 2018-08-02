Biotech

Aptinyx Initiates Phase 1 Study of NYX-458

- August 2nd, 2018

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced initiation of Phase 1 clinical development of NYX-458, its third novel product candidate that modulates N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors. As quoted in the press release: The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study will enroll approximately 62 … Continued

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced initiation of Phase 1 clinical development of NYX-458, its third novel product candidate that modulates N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors.

As quoted in the press release:

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 study will enroll approximately 62 healthy volunteers to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of single and repeat dosing of NYX-458 at multiple dose levels. Aptinyx intends to develop NYX-458 for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease and plans to advance the compound into studies to evaluate efficacy next year.

“Based on the compelling preclinical evidence of NYX-458 in reversing cognitive impairment, we are excited to initiate this first-in-human study and advance NYX-458 as a potential treatment for this very common and highly limiting, but poorly treated, symptom of Parkinson’s disease,” said Torsten Madsen, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Aptinyx. “With NYX-458, we now have three product candidates in clinical development, further demonstrating the broad applicability of our discovery platform.”

Click here to read the full press release.

