Pharmaceutical Investing

Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan

« Myriad Faces Multiple Inv…
• March 23, 2018
Add Comment

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FOLD) announced today that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved the oral small molecule pharmacological chaperone Galafold capsules 123mg (migalastat) for treatment of patients aged 16 years and older with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease (alpha-galactosidase A deficiency) and who have an amenable mutation.

As quoted in the press release:

John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “The Japanese approval for Galafold is a major step forward for more than 800 people currently known to be living with Fabry disease in Japan. We believe a significant portion of these Fabry patients have amenable mutations that are suitable for treatment with this differentiated precision oral therapy. I would like to highlight the tremendous collaboration among our Amicus employees, Japanese regulators, and the Fabry community, in particular those physicians and patients who participated in the clinical studies of Galafold and their families who made this approval possible. Japan is very important to our patient-focused vision to provide Galafold to Fabry patients with amenable mutations throughout the world as soon as possible. And now that Amicus has established a strong presence in Japan, we hope that the upcoming Galafold launch will be the first of many future opportunities to deliver new medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases in Japan.”

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Genetics Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Genetics Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply