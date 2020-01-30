AmerisourceBergen Reports US$47.9 Billion in Q1 2020 Results

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) reported in its fiscal year 2020 first quarter ended December 31, 2019, revenue increased 5.4 percent to $47.9 billion.

On the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.90 for the December quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $1.84 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes items described below, increased 10.0 percent to $1.76 in the fiscal first quarter.

“We delivered strong revenue and adjusted EPS growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, driven by both the Pharmaceutical Distribution and Global Commercialization Services & Animal Health groups,” said Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AmerisourceBergen. “Our results continue to demonstrate the strength of AmerisourceBergen’s unique pharmaceutical-centered strategy and compelling position in the U.S. market,” said Mr. Collis.