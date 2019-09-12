Alimera Expands Agreement with Horus Pharma

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) has announced it has expanded its partnership with Horus Pharma, one of the company’s distributors of ILUVIEN in Europe. As quoted in the press release: Following the successful launch of ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME) in France by Horus Pharma, Alimera Sciences and Horus have agreed to expand their relationship to … Continued









Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) has announced it has expanded its partnership with Horus Pharma, one of the company’s distributors of ILUVIEN in Europe.

As quoted in the press release:

Following the successful launch of ILUVIEN for diabetic macular edema (DME) in France by Horus Pharma, Alimera Sciences and Horus have agreed to expand their relationship to introduce ILUVIEN for both DME and non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) in the Benelux countries of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Horus Pharma estimates that there are approximately 70,000 patients within the Benelux countries who may be affected by DME. With ILUVIEN approved for both DME and NIPU in the Benelux, Horus will undertake the process of applying for reimbursement in each Benelux nation for each indication over the next 12-18 months.

Click here to read the full press release.