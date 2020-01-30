Alexion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

Total revenues for the full year of 2019 were $4,991.1 million, a 21 percent increase compared to 2018. The negative impact of foreign currency on total revenues year-over-year was 1 percent, or $45.1 million, inclusive of hedging activities. On a GAAP basis, diluted EPS for the full year of 2019 was $10.70, inclusive of one-time tax benefits related to intra-entity asset transfers of intellectual property, compared to $0.35 in the prior year, inclusive of $1,183.0 million of expense related to the value of the in-process research and development assets acquired in 2018. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the full year of 2019 was $10.53, a 33 percent increase versus the prior year.