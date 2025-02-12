Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reports financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025 which ended December 31, 2024.

The Company's full financial statements and related MD&A for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, are available at www.inmedpharma.com, www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.

Eric A. Adams, InMed's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with the steady progress across both our pharmaceutical pipeline and commercial operations. The compelling data from INM-901's preclinical study demonstrated a significant reduction in neuroinflammatory markers-a key contributor to Alzheimer's disease progression. This positions INM-901 as an innovative approach targeting neuroinflammation, extending beyond traditional amyloid beta and tau-focused therapies. Additionally, the selection of an intravitreal formulation for INM-089 marks a critical milestone in advancing our dry AMD program, offering new possibilities for treatment delivery."

Adams continued, "BayMedica continues to streamline its supply chain and reduce operational costs as it transitions to a profitable business unit, despite a challenging market landscape."

Business Update - Pharmaceutical Development Programs

INM-901: Targeting multiple biological pathways in Alzheimer's disease ('AD')

INM-901 is a proprietary small molecule drug candidate with multiple mechanisms of action, currently in development as a potential treatment for AD. Recently the Company announced positive results from a long-term in vivo preclinical AD study. In the study, INM-901 demonstrated a reduction in several plasma and brain markers of neuroinflammation, a recognized contributor to AD development and progression. The ability of INM-901 to actively reduce inflammation is an exciting development, as neuroinflammation has emerged as a promising new drug target beyond existing AD treatments focused primarily on removing amyloid beta plaques and tau protein tangles.

The Company is evaluating additional parameters from this long-term in vivo study and is conducting further molecular analyses to better define the mechanisms of action and potential role of INM-901 in AD treatment. The analyses will focus on the following areas via mRNA, protein and histological measurements:

  • Receptor engagement levels: CB1/CB2 and PPAR;

  • Neuritogenesis: assess markers for neuronal differentiation and neuronal function; and

  • Neuroprotection: evaluating stress responses and cellular growth/survival.

The Company is expected to report on these aspects of the study in the coming weeks.

INM-089: Targeting the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration ("AMD")

INM-089 is a proprietary small molecule drug candidate being studied in the treatment of dry AMD. Recently, the Company announced the selection of an intravitreal ('IVT') formulation for INM-089 as a drug candidate to be utilized in the Company's ongoing development program targeting the treatment of dry AMD. INM-089 can be successfully delivered as an IVT formulation, offering several advantages for the continued development of this compound in the treatment of dry AMD.

Financial commentary:

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $2.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million in the same period the previous year. The increase was primarily driven by higher expenses related to pharmaceutical research and development activities, as well as financing costs.

Pharmaceutical research and development and patent expenses were $1M for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $0.6M for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in research and development and patents expenses was due primarily to an increase in external contractors and patent fees offset by a decrease in compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6M for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared with $1.4M for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase results primarily from a combination of changes including higher consulting fees, legal fees and personnel expenses. This was offset by a decrease in lower office and administrative expenses.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $3.5M, which compares to $6.6M at June 30, 2024. The Company continues to closely monitor expenses while advancing its pharmaceutical pipeline candidates. Based on cash equivalents and short-term investments of $3.5 million as of December 31, 2024 and the receipt of $2.9M in gross proceeds from financing activities which took place in January 2025, the Company expects its cash will be sufficient to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditures through to the end of the second quarter of calendar year 2025, depending on the level and timing of BayMedica commercial revenues, as well as the level and timing of our operating expenses.

BayMedica's commercial business generated revenues of $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year, reflecting a 10% decrease. This decrease was primarily the result of the Company decrease was primarily the result of negative pricing variance during the period. Despite the decrease in revenues, BayMedica achieved a net income of $0.23M, representing a 189% improvement over the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by a reduction in inventory write-downs and lower operational expenses in the current period compared to the same period last year, highlighting BayMedica's continued progression as a profitable business unit.

Corporate Governance Matters:

At the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting held on December 18, 2024 (the "2024 AGM"), the Company's shareholders withheld the election of one nominee, Ms. Janet Grove, from being appointed as a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), in accordance with the Company's Majority Voting Policy. As a result, Ms. Grove offered her resignation to the Board, and the Company's Nominating & Governance Committee, in accordance with the Majority Voting Policy, considered her resignation and ultimately recommended to the Board to accept Ms. Grove's resignation. On February 10, 2024, the Board elected to accept Ms. Grove's resignation. The Board intends to initiate a search for an independent director to replace Ms. Grove as soon as reasonably practicable. In the interim, the Board will continue to operate with the remaining four directors, and each committee of the Board will be comprised of the three independent directors who were re-appointed for directorship at the 2024 AGM. The Board Chair, Mr. Andy Hull will assume the role of Chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee. Mr. Andy Hull commented, "On behalf of the Board and management of the Company, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Janet for her dedication and valuable stewardship over the past three years. We are grateful for her service and wish her continued success in all her future endeavors."

Table 1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Expressed in U.S. Dollars


 December 31,

June 30,

 2024

2024

 Unaudited




 $

$
ASSETS 




Current 




Cash and cash equivalents 3,419,422

6,571,610
Short-term investments 40,787

43,064
Accounts receivable (less provision for credit losses of $nil in each of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024) 262,569

352,838
Inventories, net 1,103,356

1,244,324
Prepaids and other current assets 643,986

477,749
Total current assets 5,470,120

8,689,585

  

 
Non-Current  

 
Property, equipment and operating lease right-of-use ("ROU") assets, net 1,230,961

1,249,999
Intangible assets, net 1,701,211

1,783,198
Other assets 100,000

100,000
Total Assets 8,502,292

11,822,782

  

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  

 
Current  

 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,371,233

1,654,011
Current portion of operating lease obligations 419,711

317,797
Total current liabilities 1,790,944

1,971,808
   

 
Non-current  

 
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 529,248

644,865
Total Liabilities 2,320,192

2,616,673
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)  

 

  

 
Shareholders' Equity  

 
Common Shares, unlimited authorized shares: 724,152 and 445,908, as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively, issued and outstanding 84,537,194

82,784,400
Additional paid-in capital 34,844,988

35,368,899
Accumulated deficit (113,328,651)
(109,075,759)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 128,569

128,569
Total Shareholders' Equity 6,182,100

9,206,109
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 8,502,292

11,822,782

 

Table 2. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS UNAUDITED
Expressed in U.S. Dollars


 For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

 December 31,

December 31,

 2024

2023

2024

2023

 $

$

$

$
             
Sales 1,111,707

1,240,200

2,376,345

2,142,062
Cost of sales 650,813

916,058

1,422,038

1,796,678
Gross profit 460,894

324,142

954,307

345,384

  

 

 

 
Operating Expenses  

 

 

 
Research and development and patents 1,060,367

609,791

1,831,547

1,901,884
General and administrative 1,553,583

1,363,958

2,975,509

2,662,689
Amortization and depreciation 53,202

55,234

107,781

110,066
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 47,753

(59,896)
28,443

(11,439)
Total operating expenses 2,714,905

1,969,087

4,943,280

4,663,200

  

 

 

 
Other Income (Expense)  

 

 

 
Interest and other income 30,536

166,760

87,630

302,803
Finance expense (351,549)
-

(351,549)
-
Loss before income taxes (2,575,024)
(1,478,185)
(4,252,892)
(4,015,013)

  

 

 

 
Tax expense -

-

-

-
Net loss for the period (2,575,024)
(1,478,185)
(4,252,892)
(4,015,013)

  

 

 

 
Net loss per share for the period  

 

 

 
Basic and diluted (3.64)
(3.71)
(6.43)
(14.21)
Weighted average outstanding common shares  

 

 

 
Basic and diluted 706,546

398,673

661,052

282,541

 

Table 3. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED
For the Six Months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
Expressed in U.S. Dollars

   December 31,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 
        
Cash provided by (used in):  $  $ 
        
Operating Activities       
Net loss 
(4,252,892)
(4,015,013)
Items not requiring cash: 
 

 
Amortization and depreciation 
107,782

110,063
Share-based compensation 
52,123

43,455
Amortization of ROU assets 
166,277

191,909
Interest income received on short-term investments 
(874)
(1,019)
Unrealized foreign exchange loss 
20,338

978
Inventory write-down 
-

263,404
Changes in operating assets and liabilities: 
 

 
Inventories 
140,968

608,113
Prepaids and other currents assets 
(166,237)
(614,944)
Other non-current assets 
-

4,908
Accounts receivable 
90,269

(112,470)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 
(282,778)
(321,106)
Deferred rent 
-

12,485
Operating lease obligations 
(203,924)
(193,109)
Total cash used in operating activities 
(4,328,948)
(4,022,346)

 
 

 
Investing Activities 
 

 
Sale of short-term investments 
24,002

21,317
Purchase of short-term investments 
(24,002)
(21,317)
Purchase of property and equipment 
-

(9,291)
Total cash used in investing activities 
-

(9,291)

 
 

 
Financing Activities 
 

 
Proceeds from the private placement 
1,426,216

5,216,193
Private placement issuance costs 
(249,456)
(562,151)
Total cash provided by financing activities 
1,176,760

4,654,042
(Decrease) increase in cash during the period 
(3,152,188)
622,405
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of the period 
6,571,610

8,912,517
Cash and cash equivalents end of the period 
3,419,422

9,534,922

 
 

 
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION: 
 

 
Cash Paid During the Period for: 
 

 
Income Taxes $-
$-
Interest $-
$-

 
 

 
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: 
 

 
Fair value of warrant modification recorded as equity issuance costs $-

3,508,749
Preferred investment options to its placement agent $-

325,699
Recognition of ROU asset and corresponding operating lease liability $187,223
$968,376

 

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Colin Clancy
Vice President, Investor Relations
and Corporate Communications
T: +1 604 416 0999
E: ir@inmedpharma.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "potential", "possible", "would" and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and beliefs and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements about; the efficacy of INM-901, INM-901's ability to treat Alzheimer's, marketability and uses for INM-901, the results of further studies into INM-901 and acceleration of the development of InMed's Alzheimer's program; the efficacy of INM-089, INM-089's ability to treat AMD, marketability and uses for INM-089, the results of further studies into INM-089 and the further development of InMed's AMD program; potential to improve margins over time; expectations that the Company's cash will be sufficient to fund its planned operating expenses and capital expenditures requirements to the end of the second quarter of calendar year 2025.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause InMed's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing InMed's stand-alone business is disclosed in InMed's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in Item 1A. of the Quarterly Report for the period ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and InMed disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240646

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

InMed Announces INM-089 Intravitreal Formulation in the Treatment of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

  • INM-089 IVT formulation selected for continued development
  • Demonstrated successful delivery at doses up to 10 times the projected therapeutic level, indicating a favorable pharmacokinetic profile and a significant safety margin
  • Dose ranging studies completed

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced the selection of an intravitreal ('IVT') formulation for INM-089 as a drug candidate to be utilized in the Company's ongoing development program targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration ('AMD').

Michael Woudenberg, InMed's Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls, commented, "We are encouraged by the recent data demonstrating that INM-089 can be successfully delivered as an IVT formulation, offering several advantages for the continued development of this compound in the treatment of dry AMD. The supporting data generated through the IVT formulation underscores its potential as an effective therapeutic approach for this challenging condition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Granting of Patent for Novel Compounds

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Granting of Patent for Novel Compounds

  • Marks the first jurisdictional issuance of an international patent for a family of novel small molecule compounds

  • Patent covers novel analog compounds for therapeutic applications in pain, glaucoma, inflammatory disease, anxiety, and a variety of neurological conditions including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and dementia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InMed's INM-901 Demonstrates Statistically Significant Reduction in Neuroinflammation in a Long-Term Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease Study

InMed's INM-901 Demonstrates Statistically Significant Reduction in Neuroinflammation in a Long-Term Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease Study

  • INM-901 significantly reduced pro-inflammatory cytokines associated with Alzheimer's
  • Statistically significant reduction in neurodegeneration marker, neurofilament light chain ('NfL')
  • mRNA profile showed a reduction of several key neuroinflammatory genes in the brain

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates for diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announces positive results from a long-term in vivo preclinical Alzheimer's Disease ('AD') study. In the study, INM-901 demonstrated a reduction in several plasma and brain markers of neuroinflammation, a recognized contributor to Alzheimer's disease development and progression.

Results from the long-term study of INM-901 in a well-characterized Alzheimer's disease model demonstrated the following:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences

Sidoti & Company, LLC Announces Registration Now Open for March Small-Cap and May Micro-Cap Conferences

Sidoti & Company, LLC announces that its two spring conferences are now open for registration. The March Virtual Small-Cap Conference will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023, and the May Virtual Micro-Cap Conference will be on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023.Sidoti hosts eight virtual investor conferences a year, alternating between small- and micro-cap targeted companies. Companies can host both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with investors. Over 100 companies and 1,000 investors are expected to attend the March conference

As a registered broker-dealer, Sidoti's in-house sales team regularly interfaces with its client base of over 500 institutional investors. Standing apart from others in the industry, Sidoti provides all presenters the opportunity to present their stories to Sidoti's sales force through proprietary "teach-ins" before each conference. This increasingly popular offering positions Sidoti's salespeople to fully engage in each presenter's unique story and to then arrange the highest-quality investor meetings at each conference. Companies are encouraged to participate in these teach-ins, though availability is limited.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

- Virtual Investor Conferences® and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced that the presentations from the September 8 th & 9 th Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3BUC6w8

All presentations will be available for 24/7 on-demand replay for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may also download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Presentations:

Presenting Company

Ticker(s)

Innocan Pharma Corp.

( OTCQX: INNPF | CSE: INNO)

MariMed Inc.

OTCQX: MRMD

The Valens Company Inc.

( OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)

Nova Cannabis Inc.

( OTCQB: NVACF | TSX: NOVC)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nasdaq: INM

Vibe Growth Corp.

( Pink: VIBEF | CSE: VIBE)

1933 Industries Inc.

OTCQB: TGIFF | CSE: TGIF

MediPharm Labs Corp.

( OTCQX: MEDIF | TSX: LABS)

IM Cannabis Corp.

( NASDAQ: IMCC | CSE: IMCC)

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

OTCQX: NLCP

Aleafia Health Inc.

( OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

InterCure Ltd.

( NASDAQ: INCR | TSX: INCR.U)

Verano Holdings Corp.

( OTCQX: VRNOF | CSE: VRNO)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

( OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc,

( OTCQX: DLTNF | TSX: DN)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

( NASDAQ: CLVR , CLVRW)

Australis Capital Inc.

( OTCQB: AUSAF | CSE: AUSA)

Lowell Farms Inc.

( OTCQX: LOWLF | CSE: LOWL)

Flower One Holdings Inc.

( OTCQX: FLOOF | CSE: FONE)

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

( OTCQB: SBUDF | TSX-V: SUGR)

Greenrose Acquisition Corp.

( OTCQX: GNRS , GNRSU, GNRSW)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences SM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-industry-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301375187.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Judicial Review

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

×