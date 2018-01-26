Pharmaceutical Investing

Advanced Accelerator Applications Receives US FDA Approval for LUTATHERA

• January 26, 2018
Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ:AAAP) a Novartis company and leader in nuclear medicine theragnostics, today announced that  it has received US Food and Drug Administration approval of its new drug application (NDA) for LUTATHERA® (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) for the treatment of somatostatin receptor positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

NETs are rare tumors originating in the neuroendocrine cells of numerous organs, including the gastrointestinal tract, pancreas and lung. Some patients develop symptoms arising from the excessive production of hormones by neuroendocrine tumor cells, while others remain clinically silent for years.

