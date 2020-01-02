Adamas Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation with Sandoz

Adamas has entered into a settlement agreement with Sandoz resolving its ongoing litigation concerning Sandoz’s new drug application.









Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NADSAQ:ADMS) has confirmed a settlement agreement with Sandoz resolving its ongoing litigation concerning Sandoz’s abbreviated new drug application seeking approval by the US Food and Drug Administration to market a generic version of GOCOVRI (amantadine) Extended Release Capsules.

As quoted in the press release:

“I am pleased to announce this settlement agreement with Sandoz, which demonstrates the strength of Adamas’ intellectual property and provides both parties with certainty,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “With the launch of GOCOVRI still in its early stages, this agreement facilitates our ability to maximize the number of patients who may benefit from GOCOVRI.” Under the settlement agreement, Adamas grants Sandoz a non-exclusive license to make, use, sell, offer to sell and import the products that are the subject of Sandoz’s ANDA as of March 4, 2030, or earlier in certain circumstances, including a potential for an accelerated license date if the unit sales of GOCOVRI in the 12-month period ending July 31, 2025 or any subsequent 12-month period decline by a specified percentage below the unit sales of GOCOVRI in the year ended December 31, 2019. The agreed-upon entry date for Sandoz’s generic version of GOCOVRI of March 4, 2030 is less than nine months prior to the December 2, 2030 expiration of the last-to-expire patent, on which Sandoz submitted a certification qualifying it for 180-day first filer exclusivity.

