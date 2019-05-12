In this BBHIC interview, Acerus Pharmaceuticals CEO Ed Gudaitis explains why the company isn’t directly pursuing the cannabis market.









Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSX:ASP,OTCQB:ASPCF), a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Canada, is taking a unique approach to men’s and women’s health with its proprietary drug delivery technology platforms.

Notably, the company’s nasal delivery technology, Natesto, is currently the only nasal testosterone replacement therapy available to patients in Canada and the US for treating hypogonadism, which is when the gonads in men and women have reduced production of sex hormones.

At the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (BBHIC), the Investing News Network (INN) spoke with Acerus Pharmaceuticals CEO Ed Gudaitis about the technologies the company uses when combined with applications across various therapeutic areas.

Prior to the conference, the company announced that Paradigm Capital will act as its financial advisor to support its nasal delivery technology for use in cannabinoids. Paradigm will assist the company in terms of licensing and partnership agreements, among other things.

However, Gudaitis told INN that this is as far as the company plans to extend its reach into the cannabis sector. “We currently don’t intend to be a cannabis company,” he said. “But, we have a technology that could play in that space.”

Gudaitis further elaborated, saying that his company “has enough to do” with its primary areas of focus. However, he said Acerus Pharmaceuticals will keep its options open in the cannabis market.

“I think there’s exciting other active pharmaceutical ingredients that we can develop that will allow us to be a specialty pharmaceutical company with these additional leveraged opportunities with the technology in other spaces,” he said.

Watch the interview above for more on what Gudaitis had to say. To watch more of our BBHIC interviews, you can find them here on our YouTube channel.

