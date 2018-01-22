Ablynx Announces Warrants Exercise and Conversion of Bonds

Ablynx (Nasdaq: ABLX) today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 218,998 new shares have been issued by the Company in exchange for €1,689,981.62 as the result of the exercise of warrants.

As quoted in the press release:

The current total number of outstanding rights to subscribe for not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 2,667,506, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,667,506 new shares, conferring a total number of 2,667,506 voting rights.

