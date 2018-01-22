Pharmaceutical Investing

Ablynx Announces Warrants Exercise and Conversion of Bonds

« The Case for Investing in…
• January 22, 2018
Add Comment

Ablynx (Nasdaq: ABLX) today announced, in conformity with Title II of the Law of 2 May 2007 and the Royal Decree of 14 February 2008, that an additional 218,998 new shares have been issued by the Company in exchange for €1,689,981.62 as the result of the exercise of warrants.

As quoted in the press release:

The current total number of outstanding rights to subscribe for not yet issued securities conferring voting rights is 2,667,506, entitling their holders to subscribe for a total number of 2,667,506 new shares, conferring a total number of 2,667,506 voting rights.

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 

Get the Latest Biotech Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

Are You Aware of the FDA's Plans for 2018?

Find out what's going on in our new report
 
Return to the Biotech Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply