Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Recommended Cash Offer for Trident by Deterra

Element79 Gold Corp Files for OTCQB Uplisting, Provides Financial Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Ora Gold: Advanced Gold Exploration Company with a Path to Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Quetzal Copper

Q:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameBlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:14/06/2024
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):17/06/2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow 5%Below 5%Below 5%Below 5%

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

5.55%0.00%5.55%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF7J2535Below 5%Below 5%
SUBTOTAL 8. A

Below 5%

Below 5%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

Settlementxii

Number of voting rights% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

Place of completion12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion17 June 2024

Notes

iPlease note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link:https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter

iiFull name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). Indicate in the relevant section whether the issuer is a non UK issuer.

iiiOther reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

ivThis should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h); (c) all parties to the agreement referred to in DTR5.2.1 (a) or (d) the holder of financial instruments referred to in DTR5.3.1.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h), the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (b), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (c), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (d), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (e), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under DTR 5.1, under DTR5.2.1 (a) to (d) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (f), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (g), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in DTR5.2.1 (h), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

vApplicable in the cases provided for in DTR5.2.1 (b) to (h). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to DTR5.2 unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with national practices (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

viThe date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

viiThe total number of voting rights held in the issuer shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viiiIf the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold, please note that it might not be necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ixIn case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

xDate of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xiIf the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xiiIn case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (DTR 5.3.3.A).

xiiiIf the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xivThe full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity has to be presented also in the cases, in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only in this way will the markets get always the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain by numbering each chain accordingly. Please see the below example:

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 1)

Name of controlled undertaking B

Name of controlled undertaking C

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain 2)

Name of controlled undertaking B

Name of controlled undertaking D

Name of ultimate controlling person A (chain3)

Name of controlled undertaking E

Name of controlled undertaking F

xvThe names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xviExample: Correction of a previous notification.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties PLCTDTRFOTCQB:TDTRFBase Metals Investing
TDTRF
The Conversation (0)
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTR), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the Company's AGM held earlier today were duly passed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to note the recent positive announcement by TSX- and NYSE-A listed Equinox Gold ("Equinox", TSX: EQX, NYSE-A: EQX) in relation to its Greenstone Gold Mine ("Greenstone") in Ontario, Canada. Trident holds an offtake for 100% of the gold produced at Greenstone up to 58,500 ounces per annum until 1 March 2027

Greenstone has achieved its inaugural gold pour on schedule, producing 1,800 ounces of gold from the full recovery circuit, with all equipment operating as expected. Greenstone will be Equinox's flagship asset and largest, lowest-cost producer. When operating at capacity, the Greenstone open-pit is expected to produce approximately 400,000 ounces of gold annually for the first five years, and average 360,000 ounces of gold per year for its initial 14-year mine life, making Greenstone one of Canada's largest gold mines. 1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Trident Royalties PLC Announces 2023 Annual Report & Notice of AGM

Availability of Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident" or the "Company") (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting will be made available to download from the Company's website at www.tridentroyalties.com later today. These two documents, together with a Form of Proxy, will be mailed to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper copies on 14 May 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Chairman Transition

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), announces that Al Gourley has requested to step down from the Board of Directors with immediate effect, for personal reasons. Peter Bacchus will assume the role as Chair of the Board. The Board expresses its thanks to Al for his significant contribution both as a Non-Executive Director and as Chairman and wish him well with his future endeavours

Peter Bacchus, Chairman of Trident commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Q1 2024 Activities Update

Q1 2024 Activities Update

Trident Royalties PLC (AIM:TRR)(OTCQB:TDTRF), the diversified mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update on its activities during the quarter ended 31 March 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RAMP

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RAMP

Trading resumes in:

Company: Ramp Metals Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Ramp Metals Announces New High-Grade Gold Discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its Rottenstone SW Project

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new high-grade gold discovery in Saskatchewan. The Company has received partial results from its winter 2024 drill program at the Rottenstone SW property. Drill hole Ranger-01 intercepted multiple zones of gold mineralization, including 73.55 gt Au and 19.50 gt Ag from 227-234.5m shown in Table 1. It is important to note that Ramp Metals has only received assay results from 153.5-171.5 m & 174.5-314m for Ranger-01 and is currently awaiting results from the top of the hole to 153.5m & the 171.5-174.5m interval.

HOLE IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Target
Ranger-01227234.57.573.5519.50Ranger
Including227228.51.516433.5
Including230231.51.518260.8
Including231.52331.519.92.70







Ranger-0129329854.171.01Ranger
Including293294.51.56.181.40
Including296297.51.57.281.90







Ranger-0130731031.810.37Ranger
Including30730812.540.60
Including30931012.850.50

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Critical Minerals Increases Revenue from Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Increases Revenue from Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report that revenues for the Company have continued to increase from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of May 2024, the Company trucked 360 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately US$103,000 for the May 2024 shipments versus approximately US$72,000 for April 2024 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 3.86% Cu, 0.77 gt Au and 31.7 gt Ag.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ascendant Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASND) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting resultsof the Company's 2024 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 13, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario

A total of 51,497,589 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 27.59% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matterspresented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Begins Field Work to Follow-Up New Satellite Image Study by Photosat Outlining Significant Alteration Zones at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property, Nevada, USA

Romios Begins Field Work to Follow-Up New Satellite Image Study by Photosat Outlining Significant Alteration Zones at the Kinkaid Copper-Gold-Silver Property, Nevada, USA

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Photosat has recently completed an in-depth, advanced re-interpretation of the previously reported Short Wave Infrared (SWIR) satellite image study that outlined the specific alteration minerals associated with mineralization on Romios' Kinkaid property in Mineral County, Nevada.

This new work used proprietary Deep Learning Technology to differentiate the types of sericite associated with the known mineralized structures and then outlined the same signature on several major, previously unrecognized, linear alteration zones potentially associated with additional mineralized vein systems.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces $4.5M Charity Flow-Through Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), announces that it proposes to undertake an up to $4,500,000 non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares (the "Charity FT Shares") to be sold to charitable purchasers at a price of $0.30 per Charity FT Share. The gross proceeds received from the sale of the Charity FT Shares will be used for work programs on the Company's exploration properties. All securities issued and sold under this financing will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada. The Company expects to complete this Charity FT Share financing on or before June 24, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

SNX Prepares to Drill Silver Targets at Blackhawk Epithermal Project, Nevada

Miramar to Present at Gold Coast Investment Showcase Conference

Implementation of Schemes of Arrangement

Large System Confirmed at Reedy’s Gold Deposit - Lateral and Vertical Extensions to Reedy South Gold Shear Zone Identified

Related News

Gold Investing

SNX Prepares to Drill Silver Targets at Blackhawk Epithermal Project, Nevada

Copper Investing

Miramar to Present at Gold Coast Investment Showcase Conference

Gold Investing

Implementation of Schemes of Arrangement

Lithium Investing

Large System Confirmed at Reedy’s Gold Deposit - Lateral and Vertical Extensions to Reedy South Gold Shear Zone Identified

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

47.1% Niobium and 9.01% Tantalum Identified in Columbite Rock Chip at North Dam

Gold Investing

Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation

×