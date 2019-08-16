T2 Biosystems Expands Rapid Diagnostic Technologies to Australia, Fiji and New Zealand

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) has announced it has expanded its diagnostic technologies, including T2Bacteria and T2Candida Panels, to Australia, Fiji and New Zealand. As quoted in the press release: In aggregate, these countries have approximately 1,150 hospitals that could benefit from T2’s products. T2 Biosystems’ products are now available in 35 countries outside of the United States, in … Continued

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) has announced it has expanded its diagnostic technologies, including T2Bacteria and T2Candida Panels, to Australia, Fiji and New Zealand.

As quoted in the press release:

In aggregate, these countries have approximately 1,150 hospitals that could benefit from T2’s products.

T2 Biosystems’ products are now available in 35 countries outside of the United States, in addition to a direct commercial team in the United Kingdom.

“This latest geographic expansion represents another step forward in our fight against sepsis and the negative consequences associated with it, including high mortality rates, rising hospital expenses, and growing antimicrobial resistance,” said John McDonough, chairman and chief executive officer at T2 Biosystems. “Through rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens in the bloodstream, the T2Bacteria Panel and T2Candida Panel have the potential to help clinicians make earlier and better informed therapy decisions that enable changes in patient outcomes. I look forward to seeing the impact our products can have on more people across the globe as a result of this new distribution agreement.”

The T2Bacteria Panel is the first and only FDA-cleared test to identify sepsis-causing bacterial pathogens directly from whole blood in 3 to 5 hours without the need to wait for blood culture, while the T2Candida Panel is the first and only FDA-cleared direct from whole blood diagnostic for detection of fungal pathogens that are associated with sepsis. The products are two of several panels that are approved or in development that are run on the Company’s T2Dx® Instrument, which is powered by miniaturized magnetic resonance (T2MR®) technology.