Spectral Expands its Renal Replacement Therapy Development Program to Include the Home Dialysis Market

Spectral Medical (TSX:EDT) has announced it has entered into an agreement with Informed SA to extend its license for the CRRT (Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy) market to include the home-dialysis market in the US and Canada.

As quoted in the press release:

CRRT and Home Hemodialysis represent important opportunities in the comprehensive dialysis market. They are both characterized by double digit annual growth rates, as well as a favorable competitive landscape in North America. In addition, the hemoperfusion function of the CRRT instrument can be used to deliver PMX therapy for patients in the ICU when it is approved for use in the US. “Our successful collaboration with Infomed facilitated FDA and Health Canada clearances for our innovative CRRT Machine “SAMI”, which is now entering the market. We are pleased to extend this relationship to the home hemodialysis market where we can enhance the life style of chronic dialysis patients by empowering them to take control of their life through a simple, safe and affordable home hemodialysis system,” said, Dr. Gualtiero Guadagni, Vice President at Spectral. As part of the transaction, Spectral transferred in its Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) business to a newly created wholly owned subsidiary to be run by Dr. Gualtiero Guadagni. That subsidiary will be focused on the commercial development of SAMI, its proprietary CRRT machine, as well as on the regulatory development of a Home Hemodialysis Machine (DIMI) based on the same platform.

