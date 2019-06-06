RTI Surgical Implants 5,000th Fortilink Interbody Fusion Systems with TETRAfuse 3D Technology

RTI Surgical Holdings (NASDAQ:RTIX) has announced it has implanted 5,000 Fortilink Interbody Fusion Systems with TETRAfuse 3D technology in the US. As quoted in the press release: “In my over 500 implantations, I have been extremely satisfied with the Fortilink-TS and -C IBF devices”, said Dr. Mario Brkaric, co-founder of the Indiana Spine Center. “I … Continued

RTI Surgical Holdings (NASDAQ:RTIX) has announced it has implanted 5,000 Fortilink Interbody Fusion Systems with TETRAfuse 3D technology in the US.

As quoted in the press release:

“In my over 500 implantations, I have been extremely satisfied with the Fortilink-TS and -C IBF devices”, said Dr. Mario Brkaric, co-founder of the Indiana Spine Center. “I have had no intra-operative or post-operative issues and have seen no issues with cage migration. Visualization in the office on postoperative X-rays has also been great.”

RTI Surgical commercially launched the Fortilink-C IBF System for use in anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) surgeries in October 2017. It was the first in a family of devices to incorporate RTI Surgical’s TETRAfuse 3D Technology intended for use in patients with degenerative disc disease. Following the successful launch of the Fortilink-C IBF System, the company commercially launched both the Fortilink-TS and -L IBF Systems with TETRAfuse 3D Technology to be used in lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF) and transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) or bilateral posterior lumbar interbody fusion (PLIF) surgeries, respectively. Since launch, the Fortilink family of devices has experienced significant growth in the total number of implants from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019.

“This milestone of 5,000 implants for the Fortilink family of devices with TETRAfuse 3D Technology reinforces surgeon confidence in this award-winning technology,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “Adding to this confidence, we are investing in our commitment to clinical data through our FORTE study to show definitive outcomes for patients for pain reduction and procedural and long-term performance. Our Fortilink series remains a key platform within our increasingly differentiated spine portfolio poised to drive growth in Spine for RTI in 2019 and beyond. We are looking forward to the next milestone as we continue to treat more patients.”