REVA Announces CE Mark and First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold

• February 26, 2018
REVA Medical (ASX:RVA), a leader in bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications, announces CE Mark of the 2.5 millimeter diameter size and the first implant of the Fantom®Encore bioresorbable scaffold (“BRS”). The 2.5 millimeter diameter size of Fantom Encore has a market-leading 95 micron strut profile. The first implant procedure was conducted by Dr. Matthias Lutz at the Universitätsklinikum Schleswig-Holstein in Kiel, Germany.

“Fantom Encore has the thinnest strut profile of any available bioresorbable scaffold in the 2.5 millimeter diameter size. A thinner profile can improve ease-of-use during the implant procedure and vessel healing following the procedure,” said Dr. Lutz. “My experience with Fantom Encore was a successful implantation procedure, and it was easy to see with x-ray. Bioresorbable scaffolds have the potential to improve long-term outcomes compared with metal drug-eluting stents and are an important treatment option for my patients.”

