Rapid Dose Therapeutics Completes QuickStrip™ Equipment Installation in Puerto Rico

Rapid Dose Therapeutics (CSE:DOSE) has announced the installation of its QuickStrip production equipment at Chemesis International (CSE:CSI, OTCQB:CADMF) is now done.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the Agreement, Chemesis has been granted the right to manufacture, distribute and sell RDT’s QuickStrip™ innovative, proprietary delivery technology products to the cannabis market in the US Territory of Puerto Rico. RDT’s proprietary QuickStrip™ technology is a Quick, Convenient, Precise, Discreet™ oral fast-dissolving drug delivery system providing cannabis consumers a smoke-free alternative, while simultaneously offering health benefits and improving patient outcomes. “RDT remains committed to providing global consumers in the cannabis markets a Smoke-Free Choice™ that they can consume Anytime, Anywhere™. As these markets evolve and expand, RDT will be at the forefront of innovative cannabis delivery,” said Mark Upsdell, CEO of RDT. “We are pleased to have Chemesis as our partner in Puerto Rico, which further strengthens and positions QuickStrip™ as a growing international brand and delivery device,” added Upsdell.

