Precision Therapeutics Announces Record STREAMWAY System Sales in the First Three Months of 2018

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) provided a sales update from its Skyline Medical division, producer of the FDA-approved STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal. Skyline Medical sold 16 STREAMWAY Systems in the first quarter of 2018, to a combination of both new customers as well as its existing customer base. This represents significant sales growth, compared with the five STREAMWAY Systems sold in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the three STREAMWAY Systems sold in the first quarter of 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

This ramp in sales is due to the Company’s refocused sales and marketing campaign, which included the hiring of key sales personnel, increased participation at major industry conferences and an awareness campaign related to its disposable products. The Company continues to project a total of 100 STREAMWAY System sales in 2018, as announced in its press release dated January 31, 2018. Newly appointed Kevin Hungerford, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will drive these sales and marketing efforts.

