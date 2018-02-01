Medical Device Investing

Nuvectra™ Announces Pricing of Follow-On Stock Offering

« Top 5 Life Science Compan…
• February 1, 2018
Add Comment

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, announced today the pricing of its underwritten follow-on public offering of 2,825,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.00 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

The offering is expected to close on or about February 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Nuvectra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 423,750 additional shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions.

Piper Jaffray is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. JMP Securities and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as co-managers.

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Medical Device Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Medical Device Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Medical Device

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply