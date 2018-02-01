Nuvectra™ Announces Pricing of Follow-On Stock Offering

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, announced today the pricing of its underwritten follow-on public offering of 2,825,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $8.00 per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Nuvectra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 423,750 additional shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. Piper Jaffray is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. JMP Securities and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as co-managers.

