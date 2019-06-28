Medical Device

Neovasc Announces Date of Share Consolidation

June 28th, 2019

Neovasc (TSX:NVCN, NASDAQ:NVCN) has announced the date of its share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares.

As quoted in the press release:

The Consolidation will reduce the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding from approximately 74,811,888 Common Shares to approximately 7,481,157 Common Shares. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) and on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-Consolidation basis on or about the opening of trading on July 2, 2019.

The Company’s transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., is anticipated to send a letter of transmittal on July 2, 2019 to the registered holders of Common Shares. The letter of transmittal will contain instructions on how to surrender Common Share certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares to the transfer agent. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the letter of transmittal by accessing the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. Until surrendered, each certificate representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of Common Shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation. If shareholders hold their Common Shares through an intermediary and they have questions in this regard, they are encouraged to contact their intermediaries.

Click here to read the full press release.

